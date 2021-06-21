Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

