Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. Akroma has a market capitalization of $6,316.00 and $31.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,009.27 or 0.06096594 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00138118 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 178.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

