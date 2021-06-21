Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post $335.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.85 million to $395.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $157.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPE stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. 19,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,204. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.45.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

