Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Acquired by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,699. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.29 and a one year high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.06.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

