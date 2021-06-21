Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 197,625 shares.The stock last traded at $53.55 and had previously closed at $53.45.

SYKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

