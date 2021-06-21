344 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

