MediciNova Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,873 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 504% compared to the average daily volume of 310 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MNOV traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. 362,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,978. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a market cap of $215.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.38.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.