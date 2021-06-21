MediciNova Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,873 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 504% compared to the average daily volume of 310 call options.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Further Reading: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.