VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.09.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

