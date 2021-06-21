Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Up to $80.75

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.75, but opened at $82.88. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $83.41, with a volume of 125 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock valued at $187,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

