Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $59.41

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.41, but opened at $57.87. Redfin shares last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 3,720 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Redfin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,485.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,246 shares of company stock worth $13,256,748 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Redfin by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 62.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.