McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.36. 21,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,917. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

