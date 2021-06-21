Sanford C. Bernstein Raises EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $114.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price upped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.24. 31,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.98. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.