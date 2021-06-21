Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 302.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,069 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.