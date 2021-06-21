Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 201,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at about $5,217,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners alerts:

RTP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Reinvent Technology Partners has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.