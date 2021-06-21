Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 2,235 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,188 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $391.34. 18,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,325. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $285.57 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.66. The firm has a market cap of $369.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

