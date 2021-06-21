Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $20.05 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 461,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,000. Discovery makes up about 1.9% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth $109,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 270,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,496,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

