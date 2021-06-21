Alpine Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 521,155 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 521,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 4.05% of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHAC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. 117,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,870. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

