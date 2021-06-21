VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) Position Lessened by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC decreased its stake in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003,350 shares during the period. VG Acquisition accounts for 1.0% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in VG Acquisition were worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VG Acquisition by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,136,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VG Acquisition stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.99. 23,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17. VG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

