Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 250,062 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 250,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of SNPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.33.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.