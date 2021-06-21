NFTLootBox Reaches One Day Volume of $245,402.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $619,742.60 and approximately $245,402.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $27.42 or 0.00083232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00054349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00125849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00164337 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,929.67 or 0.99943301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002740 BTC.

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

