BLOCKv (VEE) Market Cap Reaches $44.14 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $44.14 million and approximately $380,328.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00057847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00023134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.40 or 0.00702313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00081448 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

