Bessemer Securities LLC Has $945,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,718,000 after acquiring an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,740. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

