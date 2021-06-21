MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,319,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 171,381 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 1,285.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after buying an additional 603,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 22,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

