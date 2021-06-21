Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target at $44.25

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.29.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CSSE stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. 21,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. Research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $772,536.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,589 shares of company stock worth $2,174,518. 63.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

