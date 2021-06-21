Blackcrane Capital LLC Has $8.29 Million Holdings in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,690 shares during the period. AVITA Medical comprises approximately 13.1% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned 1.93% of AVITA Medical worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 662.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,797. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVITA Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

