Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to announce earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.02. Enova International posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.39 million.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,215 shares of company stock worth $1,925,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.84. Enova International has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

