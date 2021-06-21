DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 58,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,333. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.11. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.