DRW Securities LLC Invests $915,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,054. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

