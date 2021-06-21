DRW Securities LLC Buys 17,871 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 123.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $114,977,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 35.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,064 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.29. 167,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,761,564. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

