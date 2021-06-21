DRW Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,054.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $143.98. 406,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,115,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.12. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

