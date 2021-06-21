DRW Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169,143 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for about 0.5% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

EWY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.49. 104,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,879. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

