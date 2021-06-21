Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

