Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of PSX opened at $84.17 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

