Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $14.14

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.14, but opened at $14.60. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 1,675 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.14.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,333,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,765,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,844,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

