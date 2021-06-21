IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.26. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 36,428 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,368 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250,914 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,520 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

