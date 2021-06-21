Vaxcyte (PCVX) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) is one of 199 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vaxcyte to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -23.46% -20.89% Vaxcyte Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.56%

This is a summary of current ratings for Vaxcyte and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxcyte Competitors 1118 4447 9812 185 2.58

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.46%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxcyte and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A -$89.22 million -7.11 Vaxcyte Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 22.85

Vaxcyte’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

