S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce sales of $35.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $25.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $95.28 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.70. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

