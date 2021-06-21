Brokerages Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.55. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Monro has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

