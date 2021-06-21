Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.