ATN Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One ATN coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $212,009.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATN has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00023052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00700352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00081496 BTC.

About ATN

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.