New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.28

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 97366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDU shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

