Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.05

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.05 and last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 50954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCN. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. Insiders have sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 over the last ninety days.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

