Diamond (DMD) Trading Down 18.9% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.19 or 0.00006705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $23,677.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001390 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00114575 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,606,889 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DMDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.