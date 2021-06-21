Resources Management Corp CT ADV Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,623,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,783,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.83.

ResMed stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,884. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $242.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

