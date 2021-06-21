OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,729 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.5% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 167,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

MRK stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 152,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,954,319. The stock has a market cap of $195.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

