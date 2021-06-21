OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,324,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA traded up $5.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,341. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

