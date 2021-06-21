Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $181.04. 11,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,733. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $183.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.27.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

