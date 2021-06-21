OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $546,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 37,448 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HP by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,325. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

