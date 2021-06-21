OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 8,498 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. 2,215,273 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

