$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%.

UMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In related news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016. 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,861,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

